Sumner County dad says school district denies treatment to his hearing-impaired son

A Sumner County dad is suing the Sumner County School system, saying it's not giving the treatment his son with a hearing impairment needs.

Kingston Beck, 4, loves Spaghettios and chocolate milk, but he can’t communicate that to his dad. He’s deaf, and his hearing aids are failing.

Jeff Beck said the Sumner County School system is also failing his son Kingston by not giving him the therapy he needs to learn how to speak.

“It’s not the teacher, it’s not the school, it’s not the principal," Jeff Beck said. "It’s the actual Board of Education that’s been fighting this the whole time."

Three weeks ago, he enrolled Kingston at Station Camp Elementary. By law, schools must follow a therapy plan called an IEP, or individualized education plan, for students with disabilities. It’s a specialized treatment outlining customized therapy.

“Every time I bring in his IEP, which is a mandated document and legally binding, she just skirts the question, ignores it and goes on with her agenda whereas he’s not getting the services he needs,” said Beck.

He's referring to Karen Shoulders with the school system’s special education department. Shoulders and the school district are both named in a federal lawsuit Beck filed Monday.

The lawsuit accuses the system of denying his son treatment and breaking the law, a move he said is holding Kingston back from catching up with kids his age.

“I could not imagine being 4-years-old and not being able to say ‘I need to use the bathroom. I would like a drink. Good night dad. Dad, I love you,” Beck said.

Fox 17 News reached out to Sumner County Schools. A spokesperson for the district said they cannot comment on the case since they haven’t been served.

The federal court clerk said the paperwork on the lawsuit is being processed. The school system will be served once the administrative side is complete. When asked if they could respond to the allegations from Beck, school spokesperson Jeremy Johnson did not respond.

For now, Beck said he’ll hold out hope that one day Kingston can ask for his chocolate milk.

“It’s tough, and I understand there are always hurdles you have to go over to get something done, but when you see your son and he’s trying to tell me something and communicate it’s very frustrating,” Beck said.

Jeff Beck said a rep from the school system reached out to him once the investigation started and set up a meeting to go over a treatment plan for Kingston.

That meeting is set up for Feb. 9. Beck said he plans to continue with the lawsuit.